Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,299 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,544 shares of company stock valued at $727,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.69 on Monday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.