Neurotoken (NTK) Trading 74% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $62,285.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neurotoken

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

