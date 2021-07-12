New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 242,671 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,973 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $2,266,346.77.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 226,570 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $9,253,118.80.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.38. 252,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,375. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

