New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $6.60 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

