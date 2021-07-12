Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

