NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,776,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 231,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.29. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

