NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $6.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.