Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of EFRTF opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

