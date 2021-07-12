NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 339,908 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 339,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

