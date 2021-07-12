NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $35.78 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

