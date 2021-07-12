NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $56.36 Million in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,358,000. CoreSite Realty makes up about 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.83. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

