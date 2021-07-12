NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $39.88 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 376,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,884,000. Prologis accounts for 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Prologis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $2,797,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.