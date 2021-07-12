NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.66. 133,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,083. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

