NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 736,823 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 402,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

