NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,228. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $97.33 and a one year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

