NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,285,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,186. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

