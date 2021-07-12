Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) by 1,552.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NISN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,537,000.

NISN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions to small-and mid-size enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It also offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks.

