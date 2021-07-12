Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NKTX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.