Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Noah by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE:NOAH opened at $44.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.40. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.