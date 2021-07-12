Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

