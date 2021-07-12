Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

