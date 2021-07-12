Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

