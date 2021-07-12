Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.81 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.