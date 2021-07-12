Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $53.18 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

