Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Stericycle worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

SRCL opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

