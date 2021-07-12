Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 525,385 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 857,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after acquiring an additional 665,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,873,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

