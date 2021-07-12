Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,011,040 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

