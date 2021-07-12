Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.47 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 550,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSAAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $6,461,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,630,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of SSAAU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.