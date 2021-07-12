Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,987 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 631.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

