Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 831 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.