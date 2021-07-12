Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,607 shares of company stock worth $12,947,894. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $164.76 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

