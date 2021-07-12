Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

