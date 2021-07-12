Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.65% of Great Western Bancorp worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB opened at $31.82 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.