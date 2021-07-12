Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $303.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $301.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.14.

NSC stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

