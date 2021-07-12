Northern Trust Corp Has $13.37 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $42,860,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,800,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

