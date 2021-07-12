Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,054 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 111,041 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.