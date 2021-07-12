Northern Trust Corp Sells 226,553 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,553 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.88% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

