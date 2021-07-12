Northern Trust Corp Sells 80,267 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.