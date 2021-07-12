NOV (NYSE:NOV) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

