Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $86.54 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

