Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

