Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

