NuCypher Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. NuCypher has a market cap of $154.85 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00924221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005454 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,225,518,773 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

