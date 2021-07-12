Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,525 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $156,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.