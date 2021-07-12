Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of State Street worth $151,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

