Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 281,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Keysight Technologies worth $179,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,294,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

