Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $167.35 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $167,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.70 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.