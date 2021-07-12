Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $191.20 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123,039 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $191,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $251.84 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

