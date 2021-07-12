Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,389,462 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,006,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Healthpeak Properties worth $158,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

