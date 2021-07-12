Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 42,375 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of HubSpot worth $202,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $602.90 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $616.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

